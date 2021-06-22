Reebok Kamikaze II Modern Beige introduced

One of Reebok’s most popular silhouettes is the Kamikaze II. The series has since received a following especially with the very interesting and attractive colorways being introduced.

Last month, there was the Reebook Kamikaze II Low Alert Yellow. The vibrant colorway was something that caught our attention. It’s the low version of the pair that others will not fail to associate with NBA Star Shawn Kemp. Reebok first released a special pair for the Seattle SuperSonics player back in 1995.

Reebok Kamikaze II Out in Neutral Shades

The decades-old silhouette is now part of the company’s retro basketball category. The latest iteration is the “Modern Beige” with very neutral shades that are somewhat minimalist.

Making the pair striking are the Pixel Mint (mint green) accents plus the usual zig-zagged overlay with suede material. The standard Reebok branding is found along the forefoot, as well as, the tongue.

Reebok Kamikaze II Modern Beige Design

The pair is a combination of shoes designed for basketball and hiking. Of course, we know sneakerheads like you will probably don these not anywhere near the court or a hiking trail.





The Reebok Kamikaze II Modern Beige boasts an upper with a leather base, suede overlays, and a Stucco backdrop. The treading is also set in a neutral color.

The Reebok Kamikaze II Modern Beige will be sold for $120 starting July 2. Check out the Reebok online store.