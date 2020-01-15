Resident Evil 3 getting a remake version, watch the official trailer here

Mobile gaming is gaining popularity. It resulted in the need for game streaming or cloud gaming but that’s something that must be well-developed first. Hardcore gamers know how important it is for gaming consoles to give the top performance as simple bugs or network issues interrupt any immersive gaming experience.

For old school gamers, there is still PC gaming plus the still popular Microsoft Xbox One and Sony PlayStation 4. Before their newer siblings are released, we want you to enjoy whatever gaming device you have right now with the release of a new game—Resident Evil 3. The franchise may be more than two decades old but it still is a favorite.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Coming Soon

An updated version is arriving come April 3. That’s about three months of waiting from today and we’re certain fans are getting impatient. It’s not exactly new but a remake of the classic.

Capcom revealed last month that a remake will be released. The ‘Resident Evil 3: Nemesis’ will already come with ‘Resident Evil: Resistance’ which is a team-based online multiplayer mode.

This isn’t the first remake Capcom released. A remake of Resident Evil 2 was released in January 2019. The version was also for Windows, Sony PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One.

Official Game Trailer Drops

The upcoming game will feature Nemesis or Nemesis-T Types. Such was created by Umbrella Europe’s No. 6 Laboratory as an experimental bio-organic weapon.

This bio-organic weapon can possibly dwarf a human and possess superior physical dexterity and intelligence than the other undead. You’ll soon get to understand what the Nemesis Project is all about.

If you’ve been a fan of the game for so long, you will see the ‘remade’ characters like Brad Vickers, Jill Valentine, Mickhail Victor, Murphy Seeker, Tyrell Patrick, and Nicholai Ginovaef. The two-minute game trailer is short but do expect a series of related teasers will be released before the official launch.