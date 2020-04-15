Roka unveils ‘Matador’ – a masterpiece in performance sunglasses

Over the years, there have been many modification to the basic design of sports utility sunglasses, but the process has only made them bigger to cover the eyes from all sides. There is little done from fashion point of view. Roka however wants to change that with its new pair.

Uplifting the construction standards, Roka debuts its masterpiece sports performance sunglasses, the Matador, which adds style to functionality. Read on to known what the Matador has to offer.

Style and substance

This incredible eyewear features a contemporary temple design for a superior fit. The extremely lightweight pair touts a comfortable design that makes the sunglasses a multi-utility product. In the summer it can be used traditionally as a sun protector, whereas on other occasions it can provide a barrier to snow and rain.

Roka pits the Matador as a game-changer. It features a razor-sharp optical clarity with zero distortion at any angle. As compared to the traditional sports sunglasses, Roka’s thoughtful design of these unisex performance sunglasses will allow them to fit better under a helmet or a cap.

Better grip and comfort

Roka has worked on the temple design of the Matador to make it more comfortable to the user. It features thin side bars that provide a better air flow. The improved design ensure the glasses do not slip off and remain stable during the most enduring tasks.

There is no word on price and launch date of the Matador yet, but from available information, it is easy to say that this sports utility eyewear will be an instant hit amid athletes, riders, surfers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.