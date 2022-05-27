Russo Brothers drop trailer of ‘The Gray Man,’ most expensive Netflix movie

Get ready to witness a game of cat and mouse in Netflix’s new blockbuster and its most expensive movie, The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Based on the New York Times bestseller books series of the same name by Mark Greaney, this action-thriller has been Netflix’s most ambitious project yet. The movie’s trailer just dropped and it is jam-packed with high-octane thrills, international intrigue, and amazing performances by some of the best actors in the industry.

The movie has been filmed in France and the Czech Republic as well as undisclosed US locations. Apparently, a prequel and sequel are already in development. Well, it really is the most ambitious projects of the streamers. Read on to know more about The Gray Man.

Most expensive Netflix original

Netflix is putting up big bucks on its Original line-up, despite declining number of subscribers and increased prices. With a somewhat boring title, The Gray Man is set to be the most expensive Netflix film of all time. Reportedly, the movie cost $200 million. Well, with an all-star cast, elaborate action sequences and beautiful foreign locations, we don’t except it to be anything less, and it might just become more expensive.

The action-thriller has been designed as part of an entire cinematic universe planned. According to co-director Anthony Russo, “Everything we are doing at AGBO has universe potential. (The Gray Man) has a large ensemble, a layered story that you are only seeing the tip of the iceberg in this story. It goes deep. We have a lot of ideas about where to take it next.”

The other details

The movie follows Ryan Gosling as he and Chris Evans get entangled in a game of cat and mouse. Gosling is a CIA operative Court Gentry who has to go on the run after his former partner Evans’ Lloyd Hansen begins a global hunt with a group of assassins after him. Alongside Gosling and Evans, the movie also stars Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Regé-Jean Page as primary characters.

The first in a planned series of movies, The Gray Man will arrive on Netflix on July 22. Needless to say, we are eagerly waiting for this one and the next one and the next.