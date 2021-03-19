Swarovski x Nike Air Max 97 Polar Blue available soon

The Nike Air Max 97 is one of the most popular classic silhouttes from the sports brand. It has received a number of iterations already. We have a few favorites and we believe more versions will be designed and introduced to the market.

We shared with you the Nike Air Max 97 “Wheat” and the Nike Air Max 97 MSCHF x INRI Jesus Shoes. This time, it’s getting a shiny, shimmering redesign. Meet the Swarovski Nike Air Max 97 Polar Blue.

Bedazzled Nike Air Max 97

As the name tells us, this pair is a sparkling version full of Swarovski crystals. It’s unlike the Adidas Sambarose Shoes we’ve seen as part of the Adidas Valentine’s Day collection because this has more crystals. This one has several strands of Swarovski on the upper.

The Swarovski x Nike Air Max 97 “Polar Blue” is a women’s exclusive but we’re sharing the pair here so you guys have an idea what to give your significant other. Those are genuine Swarovski crystals giving that Metallic Silver look. Can be the perfect gift to your sneakerhead girlfriend, yes?

Nike Air Max 97 Swarovski Design

The Polar Blue in the pair comes as the Swoosh logo placed at the midfoot and the rubberized tongue tags. There’s also the same logo underneath the soles. The heel tabs are marked with “AIR MAX”.

The Nike Air Max 97 Swarovski pair also features the reliable Air Max technology. Its pristine look is given off by that white midsole. The black rubber outsole is a great contrast with the blue details.







Swarovski x Nike Air Max 97 “Polar Blue will be sold beginning March 25 via the Nike SNKRS app and select stores. Price tag reads $400.