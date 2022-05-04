TAG Heuer Formula 1 Senna Special Edition arrives in stainless steel finish

TAG Heuer’s Ayrton Senna-themed timepieces are the Swiss brand’s classics; honoring the tradition, the company has rolled out yet another striking tribute to the racing legend that the Brazilian showman would have “loved to wear on his wrist.”

Enter the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Senna Special Edition in stainless steel, which is, thus far, the boldest tribute to the Senna legacy on and off the track. This we say since the watch has many subtle and obvious touches defining the driving genius’ aura and grandeur.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Senna Special Edition

The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Senna Special Edition arrives in a stout, 44mm stainless steel case that otherwise aligns with the previous editions of the collaborative timepieces. The watch has enticing red accents and a heavy tachymeter bezel with black ceramic inserts and is marked to Formula 1 aesthetics. In fact, the scale on this one is marked up to 400, a subtle reference to 400 kilometer-per-hour speed something Senna would have reached by now.

The accents of racy red are not only visible on the graphite gray sunburst finish dial, they also follow the tone out on the bezel and around the 2 o’clock chronograph pusher and the oversized crown. The chronograph subdials feature black finish that contrasts the overall gray of the dial. Interestingly the dial of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Senna Special Edition is divided into two horizontal haves with the left featuring chronograph subdials and the right (in the customary 3 o’clock location) is the date window.

More details

The fancy Formula 1 Senna edition watch is powered by an automatic chronograph powered by the Calibre 16 that beats at 28,800 bhp. The movement closed within the solid caseback offers a reliable 42-hours of power reserve. Taking about the caseback; it is engraved with Ayrton Senna racing helmet that has been an influence for a complete watch.

For the takers, TAG Heuer Formula 1 Senna Special Edition is water-resistant to 200 meters and comes paired with a state-of-the-art S-link bracelet also crafted in stainless steel. The watch is priced at $3,550.