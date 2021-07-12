Tag Heuer Super Mario-themed watch to debut soon

Whether you want a connected smartwatch or a chronograph to go with your Porsche, Tag Heuer has an option for you. Now in partnership with Nintendo, the watchmaker will soon have a limited edition Mario-themed watch in its collection.

Nintendo and Tag Heuer have just entered into a collaboration and their first product will be a Mario-themed watch. This information was made public in a teaser tweet by Tag Heuer recently.

Watch for Mario fans

The psychedelic video teaser of the upcoming watch was posted on Tag Heuer Twitter handle. The video doesn’t reveal the watch itself but highlights the Tag Heuer and Super Mario consortium and mentions “Coming Super Soon!” with July 13th as the date.

On the contrary, the dedicated page for the Mario-themed watch on Tag Heuer’s website notes the watch is due on July 15. Presumably, the Swiss watchmaker could reveal the first real sight of the watch tomorrow (July 13) and then eventually announce it on the 15th.

The red magic box

The teaser doesn’t reveal anything about the watch except for a red box the themed watch could arrive in. The box has both Tag Heuer and Super Mario branding and looks tailored for the limited edition timepiece, which Mario fans will be unable to deny.

That said, we cannot at this point detail how the watch will be priced. Considering Tag Heuer’s track record, this will be beyond an average taker’s reach. It would probably be a collector’s version that enthusiasts will have to stretch beyond their budgets to own. The interested can sign up right away on the official website to gain early access to the upcoming timepiece.