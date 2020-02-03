The Masked Singer Season 3 premiers, new clues, new costumes

If you haven’t seen any episode of the ‘The Masked Singer’, you’re missing a lot. The show is now in its third season. It already premiered yesterday, Sunday, right after the Super Bowl LIV. We’re not sure if people still had the energy to watch after but the numbers don’t lie. We read somewhere the American TV series landed some 23 million viewers after the Kansas City Chiefs’ won.

Before the new season launched, spoilers were shared. There were 18 costumed contestants who would be competing for the grand title.

ET Online managed to compile their best guesses of who could be behind the masks. If you’ve watched the show last Sunday, just stay mum for now. Try to keep things to yourself and don’t spill the beans to your family and friends who may want to be surprised. Don’t take out the thrill just yet.

Who Could They Be?

THE ROBOT (Revealed). It’s Lil Wayne! We can reveal it now because the first episode is over.

THE ASTRONAUT. Could be Black Jack or Drew Carey.

THE BANANA

THE BEAR

THE ELEPHANT

THE FROG

THE KANGAROO. Could be Demi Lovato, Bindi Irwin, Jordyn Woods, or Lauren. Definitely Australian.

THE KITTY

THE LLAMA

MISS MONSTER. Could this be Missy Elliot, Chaka Khan, or Mary J. Blige?

THE MOUSE

THE NIGHT ANGEL

THE RHINO

THE SWAN

THE TACO

THE T-REX

THE TURTLE. Jesse McCartney is a good guess for many reasons.

THE WHITE TIGER. Is this John Cena? Rob Gronkowski is that you?

New Season, New Clues

The Masked Singer Season 3 has premiered on Fox last Sunday. The next episodes will show on the network every Wednesday, 8PM ET/PT, beginning February 5.

The show is more like a huge guessing game where clues are given by each contestant. If you don’t know American entertainment or pop culture, it may be difficult for you to read tte hints. But go ahead, just start guessing. It should be fun.