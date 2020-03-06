The Resident doctor returns to Chastain, lead actor shares his experience

Ladies who grew up watching ‘Gilmore Girls’ in their teenage years may be familiar with Matt Czuchry. Some may not know his name but his face is familiar. After playing Logan to Alexis Bledel’s Rory Gilmore, he moved on to have a role on the teen TV series ‘Friday Night Lights’ and as lawyer Cary Agos on ‘The Good Wife’.

His last work before his current show was as Logan again on ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’. We were left with the hanging question, who is the father of Rory’s child? But that won’t be answered as we focus on Matt Czuchry who is now the star of ‘The Resident’ as Dr. Conrad Hawkins.

Research First, Act Later

Before filming for the TV series, Matt Czuchry interviewed doctors and nurses as research for his role. He’s the type of actor that prepares for any work.

He once said, “I thought if I had a personal connection, how many other people have this kind of connection. It shows us that none of us are immune to making mistakes. And it shows these human qualities and what healthcare professionals go through on a daily basis in terms of what they have coming through the door and how they compartmentalize these aspects to move forward.”

The Resident, Now on Season 3

The Resident appears to be perfect for Matt Czuchry. He is one smart actor that deserves all the recognition coming his way.

Watch ‘The Resident’ on Fox. It’s now on season 3 so you may need to watch season 1 and season 2 first.