Time Pyramid Tourbillon by Arnold & Son adorns 3D pyramid-like dial

Arnold & Son have the knack for creating timepieces with a deft blend of Swiss craftsmanship and design aesthetics. The Time Pyramid Tourbillon watch resonates with the design language embodied by British heritage. The timepiece has a skeletonized pyramid-shaped tourbillon seeming as if it’s suspended between dual sapphire crystals.

The watch is in fact a tribute to John Arnold’s regulators having uniquely designed hours, minutes, and seconds on different axes. Its niche element is the presence of two separate power reserves between the sapphire dial and the display back, placed at 9 and 3 o’clock.

Time Pyramid Tourbillon movement

The horological timepiece has the in-house caliber A&S8615 movement which is built on three levels. To create visual symmetry, the craftsmen have positioned the tourbillon and power reserve indicators superposed by the sapphire crystal. Both of these are crowned by the rhodium-plated ring. The former indicates the hours and the latter identifies minutes.

This gives the watch a three-dimensional look which is further accentuated by the crown positioned at six o’clock. The gear train is vertically placed as it connects each 90-hour power reserve at six o’clock and the tourbillon escapement at 12 o’clock, completing the pyramid-like structure.

Look and finish of the limited edition variants

The 30-meters water-resistant Time Pyramid Tourbillon has the customary Arnold & Son finishing. The movement is embellished with chamfered bridges, polished edges and the main plate is satin-finished. Also, the A&S three-spoke wheels are chamfered and the screws sport a blue finish.

The beautiful timepiece is embodied by a 4.6 mm diameter 18-karat red gold or stainless steel case. Complementing the dial is a brown or black hand-stitched alligator strap adorning 8-karat red gold or stainless steel pin buckle depending on the variant you choose.

Each of the stainless steel and 18k 5N red gold variants is limited to 28 pieces. The stainless steel version carries a price tag of about $38,500 while the red gold one comes for approx. $48,500.