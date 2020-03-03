James Bond 007-themed Q Swatch watch arriving soon

James Bond has always been the epitome of style, class, and masculinity. He may not look buff and all muscular but we all know that he is every inch of a man. You don’t see any guy wearing a suit, fighting the bad guys, and still end up looking good. Well, it’s just in the movies so guys, don’t beat yourself up if you don’t look anything like him.

The movie ‘No Time to Die’ is done filming and is now in post-production. Promo is in full gear so expect more James Bond related features from us and from anywhere on the Internet.

A new trailer may probably drop in a few weeks. By now, you have probably heard Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die song as part of the movie’s original soundtrack.

Another James Bond 007 Item to Collect

Maybe you’ve already gotten yourself a pair of the James Bond 007 Adidas Ultra Boost 2020. If you’re a James Bond, you’re probably looking for more 007-theme items. Here is a new: the Swatch James Bond 007 Watch.

Inspired by Q, Bond’s go-to gadget guy, this special Swatch edition will be available beginning March 5. It’s not that high-tech though. It’s not even a smartwatch—just plain old watch from Swatch with swiss movement.

Swatch Q Model Has No Time To Die

Q, played by British actor Ben Whishaw, is seen wearing the watch in several scenes. Q is every English with his knitwear and classic style.

The James Bond watch actually features more of Q’s style. Notice the plaid brown pattern of the leather strap, stainless steel bezel, and the transparent dial that shows the mechanism of the watch. No Time to Die movie costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb designed the watch.













The Swatch Q Watch for James Bond will be available beginning March 5. You can purchase directly from Swatch.com for €200 which is about $224.