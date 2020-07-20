TV shows and movies on Netflix to binge-watch this week

While some people are still stuck inside their homes, due to the ongoing coronavirus scare, Netflix keeps adding new content every week to keep them entertained. Now, it’s time for another weekly preview of what is coming up on Netflix between July 13 – July 19, 2020.

Apart from bringing some celebrated titles back including Pride and Prejudice and Notebook, Netflix has included ESPN’s The Last Dance, Fatal Affair, Cursed, and a few other movie additions for this week.

Arriving this week

The Business of Drugs, On est ensemble/ We Are One, and Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser arrived on July 14. Cold Feet, dark Desire, Gli Infedeli/ The Players, Skin Decision: Before and After, and Sunny Bunnies are up on the streaming service beginning July 15.

While Fatal Affair arrived on July 16, along with Indian Matchmaking, MILF, and Pride & Prejudice. The titles coming to Netflix on July 17 include Cursed, Father Soldier Son, Kissing Game/ Boca a Boca, and Funan. Gigantosaurus and Notebook will be available for streaming on July 18, and The Last Dance will be on Netflix starting July 19.

While many TV shows and movies are arriving on Netflix to keep you company, the following two are most-awaited and you shouldn’t miss.

Cursed – Premieres July 17

Netflix’s new series, Cursed is set to premiere on the streaming service on July 17. The show follows a teenage enchantress named Nimue as she meets a young Arthur in his pursuit of an ancient sword. Featuring the very beautiful Katherine Langford as Nimue, Devon Terrell as Arthur, and Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin, Cursed is an upcoming American fantasy drama series based on the novel of the same name.

The Last Dance – Premieres July 19

The Last Dance is a 2020 American sports documentary co-produced by ESPN Films and Netflix. The docu-series revolves around the career of Michael Jordan, with certain emphasis on his last season with the Chicago Bulls. It might be the biggest scoop for the Netflix this week. 10 episodes will drop on July 19, which will be a treat for the fans.