All the things you can watch on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu this February

January seemed to be longer than usual. We’re not gonna summarize all the bad things that happened all over the world because there are more things to be grateful for. We want to be positive but we realize it won’t be that easy. The only way we can think of is to take a chill pill by gluing yourselves to the TV.

By “TV” we mean Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Disney+. Yes, that’s modern cable TV for you and me. We’ve previously listed what to expect from Netflix last November and Disney+ before it launched. This time, we’re sharing with you what Amazon and Hulu are also releasing this February.

For the Love Month, we can expect more love-themed movies and TV shows. Undoubtedly, Netflix is still Number 1 when it comes to global streaming. However, it doesn’t carry all the titles you can think of. In fact, some shows are being removed from the library.

Some Disney movies can no longer be found on Netflix. That is understandable because Disney owns them and they’re supposed to be available on Disney+. Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have their audiences mainly in North America.

Allow us to list down everything you can find on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. This is gonna be long but will definitely be helpful.

What’s new on Netflix?

Feb. 1. A Bad Moms Christmas, A Little Princess, Back to the Future Part III, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Center Stage, Cookie’s Fortune, Dear John, The Dirty Dozen, Dirty Harry, D,

Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Fools Rush In, Hancock, Love Jacked, The Notebook, The Other Guys, The Pianist, Police Academy, Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, Police Academy 3: Back in Training, Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol, Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow, Purple Rain, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Scary Movie 2, Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3. Sordo, Team Kaylie: Part 3

Feb. 4. Faith, Hope & Love, She Did That, Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Feb. 5. Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’, #cats_the_mewvie, The Pharmacist, Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6. Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Feb. 7. The Ballad of Lefty Brown, Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2, Horse Girl, Locke & Key, My Holo Love, Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8. The Coldest Game

Feb. 9. Better Call Saul: Season 4, Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama, Polaroid

Feb. 11. Good Time, CAMINO A ROMA, Q Ball

Feb. 12. Anna Karenina, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Feb. 13. Dragon Quest Your Story, Love is Blind, Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Feb. 14. Cable Girls: Final Season, Isi & Ossi, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Feb. 15. Starship Troopers

Feb. 17. The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Feb. 19. Chef Show: Volume 3

Feb. 20. Spectros

Feb. 21. A Haunted House, Babies Gentefied, Glitch Techs, Puerta 7, System Crasher

Feb. 22. Girl on the Third Floor

Feb. 23. Full Count

Feb. 25. Every Time I Die

Feb. 26. I Am Not Okay With This

Feb. 27. Altered Carbon: Season 2, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Followers, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution

Feb. 28. All The Bright Places, Babylon Berlin: Season 3, Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2, Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection, Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection, Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection, La trinchera infinita, Queen Sono, Restaurants on the Edge, Unstoppable

Feb. 29. Jerry Maguire

DISNEY+ Shares More Titles

Feb. 1. Around The World In 80 Days, Big Business, The Sandlot (Returning Title), Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)

Feb. 2. Descendants 3

Feb. 5. Toy Story 4

Feb. 7. Diary of a Future President – “The National Mall”, Disney Family Sundays – “Toy

Story: Toy Bins”, Marvel’s Hero Project – “Dynamic Danielle”, One Day at Disney -“Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made (Disney+ Original Movie Premiere)

Feb. 9. Old Dogs

Feb. 14. My Dog, The Thief, Splash, Because of Winn-Dixie, Diary of a Future President – “Whistleblower”, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Marching Down the Aisle” (Premiere), Disney Family Sundays – “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”, Marvel’s Hero Project – “Roving Robbie”, One Day at Disney – “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”

Feb. 16. Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

Feb. 20. Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri, Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

Feb. 21. Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1-2), Diary of a Future President – “Habeas Corpus”, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Alaska to Marry Me”, Disney Family Sundays – “Aristocats: Headbands”, Marvel’s Hero Project – “Genesis The Amazing Animal Lady”, One Day at Disney – “Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer”, Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “The Bad Batch” (Final Season Premiere)

Feb. 25. Star Wars Resistance (Season 2)

Feb. 28. I Captured the King of Leprechauns, Imagination Moves (Season 1-3), Marvel’s Future Avengers (Season 1), Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars, Diary of a Future President – “Foreign Relations”, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “A Flashy Proposal”, Disney Family Sundays – “Lion King: Paint Pour Artwork”, Marvel’s Hero Project – “Superior Salvador”, One Day at Disney – “Lupe de Santiago: Seamstress”, Shop Class – “Hole-In-Won” (Series Premiere), Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “A Distant Echo”

More HULU Love this Love Month

Feb. 1. 300, 28 Days Later, Adam, All about E, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, Bridget Jones’s Baby, Buffalo ‘66, Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter, Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’, Cherry Pop, Earth Girls Are Easy, For Colored Girls, The Fugitive, Getting Go: The Doc Project, Ghost, The Girl King, Hitch, Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party, Hot Guys with Guns, John Q, Judgement Day, The Last Stand, The Last Warrior, Liz in September, Lord of War, The Man Who Could Cheat Death, Margarita with a Straw, Ms. Purple, Menace II Society, Mimic, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie, National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, National Lampoon’s European Vacation, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Naz and Maalik, The Phantom of the Opera, Precious, Robin Hood, Say Anything, Southie, The Spy Next Door, Those People, Touched with Fire, Vegas Vacation, When Harry Met Sally, Where We Go From Here

Feb. 2. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Feb. 3. The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere, The Cabin in the Woods

Feb. 5. Warrior

Feb. 6. LEGO Masters: Series Premiere, Angel of Mine, David Crosby: Remember My Name, Disaster Movie, Wrinkles the Clown

Feb. 7. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Premiere, Indebted: Season 1 Premiere, Into the Dark: My Valentine (Hulu Original)

Feb. 9. Alive

Feb. 10. The Oscars: Special

Feb. 12. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 9, For Life: Series Premiere, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Feb. 13. Mister America

Feb. 14. High Fidelity: Season 1 (Hulu Original),The Other Guy: Season 2, Utopia Falls (Hulu Original), Beverly Hills Ninja, From Hell, Racetime, Radioflash, Villains

Feb. 15. 28 Hotel Rooms, American Ultra, Anchor and Hope, Monogamy, Princess Cyd

Feb. 17. American Idol: Season 3 Premiere, Duncanville: Series Premiere, Good Girls: Season 3 PremiereFeb. 18. Super 8

Feb. 19. Getaway

Feb. 22. The Prince

Feb. 25. The Voice: Season 18 Premiere, Run the Race

Feb. 28. After the Wedding

Amazing Amazon Prime Video Movies, TV Shows

Feb. 1. Beat the Devil, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Buffalo ’66, Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter, Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’, Crashing Through Danger, Dick Tracy, Earth Girls Are Easy, Emergency Landing, Father Steps Out, Ghost, Guess What We Learned In School Today?, High Voltage, Judgement Day, Little Tough Guy, Lord of War, Magic Mike, National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie, National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2, North of the Border, People Are Funny, Posledniy Bogatyr, Precious, Southie, Taken Heart, The Big Lift, The Fabulous Dorseys, The Last Stand, The Little Princess, The Man Who Could Cheat Death, The Spy Next Door, Touched with Fire, Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2, Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Feb. 2. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Feb. 3. The Cabin in the Woods

Feb. 4. Jallikattu

Feb. 5. Warrior

Feb. 6. Disaster Movie

Feb. 7, All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles, Clifford: Season 1Bm, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special, Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special, Honey Boy

Feb. 9. Alive

Feb. 12. The Farewell

Feb. 15. American Ultra, Danger Close

Feb. 16. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Feb. 18. Super 8

Feb. 21. Hunters

Feb. 25. Run the Race, Grantchester: Season 4