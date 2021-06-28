UNDERCOVER Nike Gyakusou ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% arriving in two colorways

This is not the first time UNDERCOVER and Nike have teamed up to come up with a collection. The menswear label has already collaborated with the top sports brand several times over the years.

In recent months, we have seen the UNDERCOVER x Nike OverBreak SP collection ready in four colorways. There was also the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% Blue Ribbon Sports from last year. Nike is launching a new iteration, this time, co-designed with Undercover.

UNDERCOVER, Nike Collab Again

The UNDERCOVER Nike Gyakusou ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% is the latest result of a partnership that is expected to last. Footwear collaborations such as this tend to be a success because of the names of the brands, celebrities, or entities. For this pair, Undercover is looking at the Nike Gyakusou lineage. The results are two color versions of the ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%: Green and Red.

The green pair is more forest green with touches of burgundy. The throat, Swooshes, and the forefoot have burgundy. The quarter panels feature a thicker mesh whit white accents. You will see several Gyakusou additions including the ‘Gyakusou International Running Association’ text on the side. The Zoom midsoles show more forest green materials.









UNDERCOVER Nike Gyakusou ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% Design

The bold red version is also the same. You can see red all over from the midsoles to the upper. The burgundy accents on the forefoot and tongues are now navy blue. The Swoosh is also navy.







The UNDERCOVER Nike Gyakusou ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% will be available this year. There is no mention though of the price and the exact release date. The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% Blue Ribbon Sport was priced at $250 so a similar price point may be expected.