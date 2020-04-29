Vacheron Constantin adds new sepia-brown dial to Fiftysix watch family

With its legendary history of 265 years into innovative and extraordinary watchmaking, the Geneva based, Vacheron Constantin has added two versions of refreshed sepia tone dials to its retro-contemporary Fiftysix masculine wristwatch collection.

Introduced in 2018, the tasteful contemporary character of its dial and the bold design of its case is inspired by Vacheron’s vintage reference 6073, launched in 1956. The Fiftysix collection appeared with conservative blue and anthracite color dials until now. Blending the classic and modern ideologies, the newly introduced models with sepia-brown tone dials arrive in two variants – self-winding and a complete calendar version.

Fiftysix self-winding, an uncomplicated approach

The self-winding watch closely resembles the inspired 50’s vintage model with a simple yet elegant design. Displaying the time and date functions on a warm brown dial placed in a box-type crystal cover and a 40-mm pink gold case.

The watch features a hallmark sector-type layout on the dial decorated with opaline, sunburst and snailed finishes. The timepiece has luminescent pencil shaped time hands with alternating Arabic numerals with luminous gold markers representing the odd numbers.

The transparent sapphire glass case back enables a clear view of its signature self-winding caliber 1326 movement with hallmark of Geneva certification and pink gold oscillating weight featuring the Maltese cross emblem.

Fiftysix complete calendar, a comprehensive approach

The version with complete calendar also comes with the new sepia-brown dial and almost similar watch esthetics. However, this timepiece features innovative contemporary design with its 40 mm, 18K 5N pink gold case being 2mm thicker than the aforementioned.

It showcases a triple calendar panorama with day and date windows placed parallel to each other below 12 o’ clock and precision moon phase indicator just above 6 o’ clock. The date is featured on the outer perimeter of the dial and is indicated by an additional pointer hand. The movement is set to require no adjustment for 122 years. The transparent sapphire glass case back showcases the magnificent movement of an automatic caliber 2460 QCL/1 with hallmark of Geneva certification.

Both the versions are water resistant up-to 30 meters. The watches come with a complementing brown calf leather strap, beige stitching running on the side and an 18k pink gold Ardillon buckle with Vacheron’s logo – a half Maltese cross.

Vacheron Fiftysix collection offers a range of classic men’s watches ideal for all occasions. With its model lineup in tune with the modern features and outlook, its inspirational timeline of 1956 also spurs the collection name –FiftySix.