Yohji Yamamoto Y’s x Dr. Martens Classic 1490 Boots given a redesign

Who doesn’t know Yohji Yamamoto? If you claim to be a sneakerhead, you should know him. The Japanese fashion designer has turned his name into a luxury brand in the past few decades.

Some of you may be familiar with the Adidas Y-3 as several collections have been introduced. We remember the Adidas Y-3 Forum Hi OG. There was also the Hublot Big Bang GMT All Black Limited Edition watch designed by Yohji Yamamoto for the watch enthusiasts.

Yohji Yamamoto Dr. Martens 1490 Boot in Special Fabric

This time, the classic Dr. Martens 1490 Boot is given a redesign. The Yohji Yamamoto Dr. Martens 1490 Boot in Herringbone will be released in time for the Fall/Winter 2021.

Not many people realize this but Yohji Yamamoto’s Y’s and Dr. Martens have a good relationship built throughout the years. There will be four models to be introduced but here is the first pari: Y’s x Dr. Martens 10-EYE BOOT MOON FABRIC.

Y’s Dr. Martens 10-Eye Boot Moon Design

The Y’s x Dr. Martens 10-EYE BOOT MOON FABRIC is a special edition of the classic 1490 silhoutte. It’s a Mid Calf Boot that comes with premium materials from the British luxury fabric maker MOON.

MOON is a really old fabric manufacturer in the UK. It was established in 1837 and still continues to offer fully integrated production of fabric from wool processing to fabric finishing. MOON already uses hi-tech production methods and technology but has maintained its old-fashioned manufacturing spirit that is evident on the materials.

The new Y’s x Dr. Martens 10-EYE BOOT MOON FABRIC is unisex. The boot features black leather panels on the toe box, a black collar, and dark gray and brown herringbone upper. The classic Dr. Martens yellow welt stitching is present with the Air Wair pull tab. A back zip is ready for easier wearing.

The Y’s x Dr. Martens 10-EYE BOOT in MOON fabric is listed with a ¥55,000 yen price tag. That is about $498 in the US. You can place pre-order at the THE SHOP YOHJI YAMAMOTO. Y’s store in Japan will offer the pair beginning July 9.