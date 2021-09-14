Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Honey Flux colorway dropping next week

The Yeezy has since grown into a popular global brand. Some of you may not be a fan of Kanye West but admit it or not, you like how the Yeezy pairs look on your feet.

We have seen a few interesting pairs like the Adidas YEEZY 700 V3 “Alvah” and the Adidas YEEZY BOOST V2 Black Red. There are more attractive ones like the Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 Sun and the Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Blue Tint.

New Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 Colorway

Here is another Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700, the Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Honey Flux. This pair is mainly yellow and black—giving off that honeybee theme.

The Honey Flux version boasts a two-tone design . There are suede and leather overlays on a mainly vibrant yellow nylon upper base. The 700’s material is a reflective 3M.

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Honey Flux Design

The tongue is a perfect black contrast. The sockliner and the laces are also black to complete the look. The BOOST midsoles and rubber outsoles also follow in black.





The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Honey Flux will be available beginning September 20 on some Adidas retailers and in online stores. Price tag reads $220.