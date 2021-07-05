Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Blue Tint now available

There are now plenty of YEEZY BOOST to choose from. Definitely, Kanye West has a bestselling line here. No, we’re not here to question West. We’re here to appreciate the shoe lineup he has introduced since 2015.

So it’s been half a decade since Yeezys were conceptualized. We have seen quite a number of designs and colorways already. Just recently, there was the Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Mono Mist which is part of the Mono Pack. That pair followed the Adidas YEEZY BOOST 380 Alien Blue.

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Blue Mint

There’s also the Adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Mineral Blue which is just one of the few colors available. Of course, we also won’t forget the ADIDAS Yeezy 450 Cloud White, Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 Sun , and the Adidas YEEZY BOOST V2 in Black Red colorway.

The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 is ready in a new iteration. Meet that Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN. It’s more of a blue tint with some updates on the design. Steven Smith and Christian Tresser worked together on this pair with a familiar dual-tone design.

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Design

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN “Blue Tint” features a synthetic upper in light blue. The black accents and the relective base show the “700” branding. The black continues on the sockliner, tonue, and the laces. The rubber outsoles and the BOOST midsoles are also in black.





The adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Blue Tint will be released today, July 5. The price is set at $220.