First Pokemon movie CGI remake on Netflix next month

Trust Netflix when you want to chill. For the geeks and young at heart, there is plenty of content to consume. Check the massive library of the No. 1 streaming service today and you will see dozens to hundreds of TV shows and films you may like.

Check out the Sci-fi & Fantasy movies first. We’re certain you will quickly pick the one you want to watch like maybe Stranger Things. We’ve actually listed a few of the Best Sci-fi Films on Netflix but some of them may have been removed recently.

If not sci-fi, you go for movies from your childhood. Say, those Studio Ghibli movies? For hardcore Pokemon fans, you may want to wait a bit because ‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution’ is coming to Netflix.

Not-so New Pokemon Title Streaming Soon

You read that right, another Pokemon title can be streamed. The movie is aside from the Pokemon titles already in the gallery such as Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon, Pokemon the Series: XY, and Pokemon the Series: XYZ.

The official movie trailer was posted by Netflix already. The movie has been shown in South Korea and Japan but it’s only now it will be shown outside those two countries.

It’s actually a remake of an old movie—“Pokémon: The First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back”. It was back in 1999 when it was screened but the new version features modern CGI of the main characters Ash, Pikachu, Brock, Misty, and the Mewtwo. If you grew up watching Pokemon and have never stopped loving this cute, pocket monsters, you will feel nostalgic when you get to see the movie that will start streaming on the 24th of February.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution: A Special Remake

The remake is for both old and new generations of fans. It was first out during the 20th Anniversary weekend of the original movie and as expected, it was a huge success.

Pokémon Company International’s VP of International Business said, “The ubiquitous reach and expert team at Netflix make them the perfect partner to bring this special animated movie to kids and fans around the world.” She added, it is “the ideal platform to help us execute a global simultaneous launch of an animated Pokémon movie on Pokémon Day, a special moment dedicated to celebrating the worldwide Pokémon fan community.”

The movie has been dubbed in English. Do watch the official trailer below and start getting excited: