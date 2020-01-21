Studio Ghibli movies coming to Netflix except for one country

Netflix has been a game-changer ever since it was launched as a streaming service. The company has been around for over two decades but it’s only in the past few years that the media streaming service has become popular.

Netflix is now available in hundreds of countries, streaming content on-demand like never before. It is THE streaming service to beat right now because of popularity and accessibility. At the moment, we can identify a few rivals like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, HBO Go, and just recently, Disney+. The arrival of the latter hasn’t really affected Netflix’s numbers but there are several contents previously on Netflix that are saying goodbye and moving to Disney. That is understandable especially since they are Disney movies.

In the area of Disney content, Disney+ definitely has an edge. The collection includes other Disney-owned franchise like Marvel and Star Wars which means Netflix will lose a percentage of the market if we’re talking about all Disney, Marvey, and Star Wars content.

Netflx Teams Up with Studio Ghibli

Good thing there are studio outfits willing to lend their content to Netflix. The latest is Studio Ghibli. All films from the Japanese production studio will be available on Netflix.

The company managed to have access to the entire Ghibli catalogue which means you can stream ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ soon. It’s only one title but there are more classic Ghibli from Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away.

More movies will be available. As of te last count, there are other 18 titles that will be added like Ponyo On The Cliff By The Sea, When Marnie Was There, and Howl’s Moving Castle among others. Don’t get too excited right away though because those Studio Ghibli movies will not be available on Netflix US.

Studio Ghibli Content To Start Streaming on Netflix

That is something unbelievable. Usually, most content are only available and exclusive to the US. Unfortunately for Netflix, Studio Ghibli has earlier teamed up with HBO to distribute their movies in the United States. The streaming rights have been awarded earlier to Studio Ghibli but only in the US and will be shown via HBO Max which is the more high-end streaming service from HBO—yet to roll out in May.

Netflix has provided a schedule of release of all 21 movies. They are as follows:

February 1, 2020:

Castle in the Sky (1986), My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989), Only Yesterday (1991), Porco Rosso (1992), Ocean Waves (1993), Tales from Earthsea (2006)

March 1, 2020:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984), Princess Mononoke (1997), My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999), Spirited Away (2001), The Cat Returns (2002), Arrietty (2010), The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

April 1, 2020:

Pom Poko (1994), Whisper of the Heart (1995), Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008), From Up on Poppy Hill (2011), The Wind Rises (2013), When Marnie Was There (2014)