HODINKEE Leica M10-P Camera Ghost Edition introduced

Here is another Hodinkee creation you don’t want to miss. The watchmaker has teamed up once again with another famous brand known for its cameras. Leica, the German camera manufacturer, has a collaboration with Hodinkee that brings a new camera that defines luxury, top performance, and premium quality shots.

The partnership brings the Leica M10-P “Ghost Edition” for HODINKEE. Obviously, the camera is more Leica than it is Hodinkee. It looks like any Leica camera we know and that is exactly how Hodinkee also described the collab. This one follows other Hodinke collabs we have shared with you like that Zenith El Primero Revival G381 Hodinkee edition and the Montblanc 1858 Monopusher Limited Edition for HODINKEE.

Hodinkee X Leica is a Match Made in Tech Heaven

The Ghost Edition of the Leica M10-P is that way due to the faded ghost dial and bezel of a watch once purchased by Ben Clymer. Clymer is founder and CEO of Hodinkee so there is some history there. That vintage watch was the inspiration by Leica.

The Leica M10-P camera is already a popular model. The Ghost Edition isn’t actually the first special version because there is the Leica M10-P ASC 100 Edition Camera paying homage to the history of cinematography and the Leica All-White Limited Edition M10 that reminds us of a White Christmas.

Same Premium Leica Quality

The Hodinkee Leica M10-P’s design is similar to the other Leica M10’s we’ve featured but the Ghost Edition has some changes in the materials. The bottom cover and top plate are now covered in brass with a warm grey finish instead of a magnesium alloy chassis.

The gray leather center section can’t be unnoticed. That previously red on the alignment dot on the 35mm Summilux-M lens is now white. The “Ghost” theme extends to the Leica rope strap set in grey nylon. The shutter sound is also quiet.

When it comes to camera specs, the Leica M10-P Ghost Edition still features the premium features like a touch-screen LCD that allows pinch-to-zoom and swiping, M rangefinder system, different playback modes, and of course, a 24MP full-frame CMOS sensor as described. It works with the Leica FOTOS app and has a 100 to 50,000 ISO range.











Only 250 units of the Leica M10-P “Ghost Edition” for HODINKEE will be assembled. It takes time to build one but we guarantee you it’s worth it.

Any camera priced at $14,995 should surely be worth the price. Snap up one of the limited edition Leica cam in key Leica boutiques and stores.