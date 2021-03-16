Jordan Pro Strong in Classic Red and White colorway coming soon

The Jordan Pro silhoutte is one of the most popular styles from the Jordan Brand. The Nike pair has been around for some time but we haven’t really focused our attention to it. A new iteration is available and is expected to launch soon.

A Jordan Pro Strong in the classic red and white color combo will be available in the market soon. An original from the year 1998 (almost 23 years ago), the shoes are meant for the hard court. Of course, everything is different now because being a sneakerhead doesn’t always mean you know how to play basketball or really know the sport.

Jordan Brand Pro Strong’s Latest Version

Jordan Brand releases are always memorable. There are designs that are always anticipated to be available in other colorways.

We remember the Nike Jordan Brand Super Bowl LV Special Air Jordan 12 Low Colorway and the Nike Air Jordan 12 “Taxi”. There’s also the Russell Westbrook WhyNot Zer0.3 by Jordan Brand. More Jorban Brand designs will be showcased in the coming months.

Jordan Brand Pro Strong in Classic Colors

The Jordan Brand Pro Strong’s base is white. It shows a black outline and red accents. It looks similar to the Air Jordan 13 which was the inspiration behind this model.

The upper shows a mix of tumbled and smoother leather. There appears an overlay design across the lateral. The midsole shows a red wavy design on top of a white sole. Retail price is $140.