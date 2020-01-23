Netflix making a Witcher movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Toss a coin to your witcher. You may be LSS-ing over this song after watching all episodes of ‘The Witcher’. Netflix has a new winner in this fantasy series. Many people know it’s based on a video game but it’s actually based on a novel by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

The first book was published in 1992 and the first video game was launched in 2003. Sixteen years later, Netflix released an eight-episode series launched on December 20. It stars Superman himself, Henry Cavill, as Geralt of Rivia with Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer.

From a TV Series to a Movie

The TV series has received and is still receiving mixed reviews but its producer Lauren Hissrich once said only what the fans think matter. Initially, it was being compared to Game of Thrones but personally, they are different in many ways.

‘The Witcher’ has been included in Netflix’s many Top 10 lists including ‘Top 10 Most Popular That Premiered in 2019’ at number 6. It’s also the second ‘Most Popular TV Series Released’.

Season Two was already confirmed but for a 2021 release. Strike while the iron is hot is the motto of Netflix and so it’s banking on The Witcher’s popularity by announcing a new anime film that will be available in the future.

Entitled ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’, this anime film is set in the world of The Witcher. Executive producer and writer Lauren S. Hissrich will still be involved together Beau DeMayo who also wrote an episode of the series.

Netflix To Make More Money

This is an animated movie to be made by Studio Mir. The legendary animation studio was the same team that worked on ‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’ and ‘The Legend of Korra’ for Netflix.

The anime movie is in the works. Netflix describes it best, “The world of The Witcher expands in this anime film that explores a powerful new threat facing the Continent.”

Sorry fans, you won’t see Henry Cavill in the anime film ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ but you may still hear his voice. No release date has been announced yet but expect more Witcher-related news and teasers in the coming weeks. The hype hasn’t died down yet.