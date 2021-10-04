Nike LeBron 19 Tune Squad, Bred revealed

The new Space Jam movie has give the new generation a glimpse of the past back when Michael Jordan was quite the NBA superstar. For the millenials, they have LeBron James to look up to. Of course, that can be argued but no doubt King James is worthy to star in a movie franchise that became popular 25 years ago.

The Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection was introduced back in June by Nike and Converse. Before that, there was a first look at a Nike’s Space Jam themed “Hare Force 1”. The Space Jam New Legacy Converse Run Star Motion Cosmic Server Verse was also released.

A few weeks ago, the Nike LeBron 19 Space Jam was also unveiled. Two new colorways follow: “Tune Squad” and “Bred”. We think these two won’t be the last as more people will probably demand for more.

Nike LeBron 19 Tune Squad

The Nike LeBron 19 Tune Squad variant’s colors are based on the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ movie. Check out the golden yellow of the uppers (Flywire base). For contrast, the bold red shoelaces, interiors, and forefoot and heel mold complete the look.

The heel mold come with iridescent filling. Notice the crown logos on the throat and the LJ branding. The bright blue midsole also gives a nice contrast. The orange Air bubble is finished off with bold red treading.









Nike LeBron 19 Bred

The Nike LeBron 19 Bred version is mainly black. It’s the more classic iteration—in black with hints of red on the crowns, lace loops, outsoles, interiors, and the Swooshes.









The Nike LeBron 19 Bred will be released this coming October 22. There’s no mention of pricing yet but we’re certain this will sell fast.