Reebok Pump Omni Zone II United by Basketball Shoes now available

It has been a while since we last featured anything from Reebok. The brand has become a favorite here but we didn’t really see anything recently interesting to our style and preference.

The last pairs we saw had something different to offer. The Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge Trail Sneakers were released in two colorways. The Power Rangers Reebok Instapump Fury Rita Repulse was too strong. The Reebok x Adidas ZX 8000 with Pump Technology was a product of an interesting collaboration.

New Reebok Pump Omni Zone II Iteration

Today, we’re introduced to a new iteration of the Pump Omni Zone II. The “United by Basketball” version takes after a previous collaboration from last year. The colors now present the Pump technology and Houston’s signature Pump series.

The combination is actually something that matches the Chinese New Year with the red, orange, and gold details. The black accents give a nice contrast to the white and bold colors.

Reebok Pump Omni Zone II United by Basketball Design

The lifestyle sneakers come with crisp white leathers on top of the toe boxes, sides, and collars. Some solid black accents are found on the rear overlays and the mesh panels. The high-cut sneakers show more accents in gold and red found in the heel branding and the side cages.

The signature Pump button in orange is found on each tongue. Add some gold, white, and black on the midsole units for a more playful look.

The Reebok Pump Omni Zone II United by Basketball is priced at $150. Check out Reebok stores and select retailers in key markets.