Roger Dubuis x Lamborghini unveil new Excalibur Huracán watches

The name Lamborghini is a symbol of excellence and luxury. When you pay a lot, it usually means something is topnotch and that is what you usually get when you buy a Lamborghini. Some of you here can afford such a car but for others who can’t, maybe you can just settle for Lamborghini-branded apparel and accessories.

Last January, we showed you the Lamborghini Menswear Fall-Winter 20-21 Collection. Just a month later, Lamborghini and Principe’s new collection of leather and travel goods followed. This time, new watches as part of a new collection that resulted from a team-up between Roger Dubuis, Swiss watchmaker of luxury men and women’s watches, and Italian automaker Lamborghini. They worked with the Lamborghini Squadra Corse racing team and its tire provider Pirelli, to come up with new watch offerings.

Excalibur Huracán Watches from Roger Dubuis Spell Total Luxury

Some designs have been presented during the SIHH 2019. As part of the Excalibur Huracán collection, two distinct watches are very noticeable and pleasing to the eyes. The timepieces come with Pirelli-branded rubber straps and a new in-house movement from Roger Dubuis.

Excalibur Huracán with Caliber RD630 is the latest from Roger Dubuis and Lamborghini. The watch company and the Lamborghini Squadra Corse decided on a 45mm titanium case. It is a perfect mix of Roger Dubuis and Lamborghini. It boasts a 12º tilted balance wheel, Quatuor timepiece, a honeycomb structure, and a hexagonal date window. If you’re familiar with the Lamborghini Huracan supercar, you will understand what some of the designs and parts of the watch echo. Price tag reads 45,000 Swiss francs ($47,098).

Excalibur Huracàn Performante Pricier Than the Other

The other watch is the Excalibur Huracàn Performante limited edition that comes with a limited-edition Pirelli strap. It comes in a spider design by Roger Dubuis for the titanium case, combined with the fluted bezel and black rubber inserts. The crown looks like a wheel nut.

You may notice the gold PVD-treated hands with white luminous tips. Check out the NAC coated bridges, mainplate, and the rhodium-plated luminous indices. This one costs 50,000 Swiss francs which are about $52,331 in the US.