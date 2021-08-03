Sankuanz x Crocs Limited-Edition Classic Clog Collection available this week

Summer is about to be over but since most of us are still encouraged to stay at home, we’ll probably go on check out and feature new pairs of sandals, mules, and clogs to wear not just outdoors but also at home. Crocs is perhaps one of the more popular brands these days as it announces fresh collaborations every now and then.

The most recent we featured was the Crocs x Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection. There’s also the Diplo x Crocs clog and slip-on sandals with 3D glow mushroom charms and the limited-edition Crocs x Vladimir Cauchemar collaboration. This time, Crocs has been tapped by a new partner: SANKUANZ.

SANKUANZ x Crocs Limited-Edition Classic Clogs

Sankuanz is a popular Chinese streetwear brand that has been making waves in the fashion world. The new SANKUANZ x Crocs pair shows the former’s signature “SHOES FOR SHOES” design.

Crocs’ Classic Clogs receive an upgraded design with the padded protection and a detachable protector. Crocs’ signature Jibbitz shoe charms in gold and silver have been used here, embellished with SANKUANZ’s logo.

SANKUANZ Crocs Classic Clog Design

The pair is available in three color options: Black, White, and Green. The straps come in contrasting colors. The Crocs-branded strap and forefoot are available on top.







The Crocs x SANKUANZ Limited-Edition Classic Clog will be up for purchase this August 5. Available to buy in stores and on Croc’s official website for $139.