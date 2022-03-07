UNDONE introduces two affordable Mickey Mouse-themed watches

Custom watchmaker UNDONE has been at the center of anmie and pop-culture-inspired timepieces. After the Popeye and Brutus monochrome watches and Batman-themed Dark Knight Retrospective watch were released recently, UNDONE has now launched two Mickey Mouse watches to appeal to fans and collectors alike.

The new Mickey “Fantasia” and Disney “Guess Who’s Back” are the two Mickey Mouse-themed UNDONE timepieces for 2022. Designed in collaboration with Disney, these watches have a distinct take – unlike we have seen – yet, these are relatively budget-friendly.

Disney “Guess Who’s Back”

A close iteration – in its functionality – to Bulgari’s Gerald Genta Arena Retro Mickey Mouse Disney, the “Guess Who’s Back” feature Mickey on the dial with his arms doubling up as the hours and minute hands of the watch. There is an interesting twist here – Mickey faces inward, toward the dial, and his face and the front frame are visible through the semi-transparent caseback.

The UNDONE x Disney “Guess Who’s Back” is otherwise a 40mm stainless steel case watch with black ceramic bezel insert complimenting the all-white dial overlaid with Mickey in his signature attire. The watch is powered by Seiko’s NH35/70 automatic winding movement presenting 41 hour power reserve. With 100 meter water resistance, the sporty Disney “Guess Who’s Back” is priced at $599.

Mickey “Fantasia”

UNDONE’s Mickey “Fantasia” takes a slightly different approach from what we have really seen in the past. Featuring Mickey Mouse as a sorcerer and the start on the blue dial that comes alive at night, the watch will instantly remind fans of the film from 1940. The chronography watch has a 42.8mm stainless steel case with vintage tachymeter design and 30 meter water resistance.

The watch is equally exciting on the back where the semi-transparent caseback with Mickey and Fantasia branding provides a nice glimpse of the chronograph movement within. The Mickey “Fantasia” arrives on a textured blue suede strap for $480.