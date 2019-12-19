Vans x Zhao Zhao Year of the Rat Collection launching soon

Vans is always up-to-date when it comes to the trends. Oftentimes, it starts a new one. And when it comes to seasonal collections or collaborations, it goes ahead of the competition. Not that it has something to worry about being relevant, Vans simply wants to be ready for the fans.

After the Vans and Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection, Coutié x Vans Old Skool “Nightmare Society”, and the Vans x Firmament‘Modern Life’ Collection, here is another one: the Vans x Zhao Zhao Year of the Rat Collection. We almost forgot to check the Chinese Zodiac Animal Sign for 2020 but now we know. We don’t know how many of you are interested in what zodiac sign or animal you were born but the Chinese are passionate about it.

Early Chinese New Year Treat

The Year of the Rat collection designed by Zhao Zhao, a Beijing/Los Angeles-based artist, is yet to be officially launched by Vans. The Chinese New Year is happening next month so there is still time for you to prepare. Of course, there’s still the Christmas and the New Year but you know how big Chinese New Year can be as well especially if you are Chinese. Even if you’re not, it can be fun to celebrate with them.

The Vans Year of the Rat collection consists of three models to choose from: the Comfycush Slip-Skool, Era Lacey, and Sk8-Hi. Zhao Zhao who used to be an assistant to Ai Weiwei, a Chinese contemporary artist and activist, interpreted the collection by showing the daily travels of a city rat on each pair.

Vans Collection Interprets a Rat’s Life in the City

Imagine a street rat living in a city. That’s what the new Vans collection is trying to share. The Comfycush Slip-Skool presents a network graphic upper just under a translucent layer. The Sk8-Hi shows a network for underground tunnels. The Vans Era is set in monotone suede with a conceptualized rat hole from toe to heel. The standard Off the Wall rubber heel stamp is found on all pairs.

The Vans Zhao Zhao Year of the Rat Collection will officially launch on December 31 at key Vans stores in Asia. Vans will also present an oversized commemorative hoodie at launch.