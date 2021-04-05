Reebok Instapump Fury Digital Glow, Morning Fog now available

The Instapump is one of the more popular silhouettes from Reebok. The sports brand is slowly becoming a favorite here as we’ve seen and featured a number of new designs, colorways, and collaborations. There is no end to new sneakers from being introduced especially if there are big sneakerheads everywhere.

We have featured a few recently from Reebok. There was the Reebok DMX Trail Shadow Deep Forest, Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C, and the Vetements Reebok Spike Runner 200. We also remember that Reebok Zig Kinetica II and Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Bianchetto.

Reebok Instapump Fury Gets New Designs

There was also the Reebok Instampump Fury x Tom that we found fun. That leather toe cap looked like Tom’s nose. The Instampump line is actually getting another iteration that will probably remind you of your gaming consoles.

We’re not exactly sure what gaming consoles but the two pairs may definitely remind us gaming with controllers and not just the touchscreen. Let’s start with the “Morning Fog”. This version looks pristine in white with neon heels.





Reebok Turns to Gaming for Inspiration

Both pairs come with iridescent pull tabs on the heel and tongue. On both pairs, the uppers show monochromatic shades with design references to video game consoles like power “On” buttons. On the “Digital Glow” version, there are some small graphics in neon, pink, red, and light blue making the shoes looking like a game console.

The Reebok Instapump comes with four circular buttons on the heel. The latter is joined by light EVA midsole. As usual, it offers support and comfort to the wearer.





The Reebok Instapump Fury “Digital Glow” and “Morning Fog” will be sold for ¥19,800 JPY in Japan. That’s abut $180 in the United States.