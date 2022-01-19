New Balance 990v5 “Vegan sneaker” to roll out in Europe on January 21

Following the food and fashion industry, footwear sector is going vegan, steadily. With the intention to stay ahead of the curve, New Balance is expectedly releasing in Europe a vegan sneaker from its decorated 990 series.

Unlike Nike, New Balance is not extremely famous for dumping leather and other environmentally-unfriendly materials in its models. This step to introduce the New Balance 990v5 Vegan is perhaps the Boston-based brand’s huge initiative to express its intent of going sustainable in the future.

Vegan all the way

As New Balance enthusiasts wait for the official launch of the 990v6, the company has gone ahead by giving its predecessor a sustainable makeover. The fully-vegan 990v5 arrives in a recognizable gray color palette which is accentuated with white midsole.

The shoe features a mesh upper for breathability while the vegan suede overlay across the sneaker’s entire body add to its aesthetic appeal. Very similar in construction to its original counterpart, the 990v5 Vegan has cushioning and outsole treads that make the shoe appropriate for morning runs and casual wear on the street.

More details

As a nod to its sustainable composition, the New Balance 990v5 Vegan features a green “V” logo on the heel. The use of green here is likely a tribute to the brand’s green commitment.

If you’re sold, the sneaker is not far from going official. Reportedly, the New Balance 990v5 Vegan shall arrive in select European shops on January 21. It would retail for $297. There is no official word on the possibility of a Stateside launch, but presumably, it won’t take too long.