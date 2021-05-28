New Balance CRV-COVE 4205 Hybrid, 3205 Sandals ready for summer

We’re taking a break from all the sneakers for a bit. Summer is fast approaching and we feel some of you may be on the lookout for new sandals. We have featured a few pairs here and we believe there are more new designs out there that may catch your fancy.

In recent months, we showed you some slides and sandals. There were the Huckberry x Chaco Olive Agave sandals, Dr. Martens x Suicoke collab sandals, and the Pharrell Williams x adidas PW Boost Slide sandals. We also remember the Nike 2020 ACG Air Deschutz sports sandals and the Converse One Star Criss Cross Sandals from last year.

New Balance is offering new entries for this summer starting with the New Balance CRV-COVE 4205 hybrid. This pair is perfect for those quick summer trips to nearby places you want to explore. Another pair of sneaker-sandals is ready based on the 3205 silhouette.

New Balance CRV-COVE Sandals

New Balance released a CRV-COVE last year but was only exclusive in South Korea. The pair will be available in more markets now in khaki or black.

The sandals come with a hi-vis reflective tape just around the upper. The pull-tab is made of lace. The New Balance CRV-COVE 3205 pair looks like a regular beach sandal—the kind you want to wear and then take off and just carry as soon as you hit the sand.

New Balance CRV-COVE Hybrid Design

The open-toe silhouette is secure as made possible by velcro. There is an EVA foam cushioned footbed for added comfort.





The New Balance sandals cost only $95. You can check HBX to purchase.