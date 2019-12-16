Nike ACG Moc 3.0 gets a modern redesign

Here is another pair of Nike shoes to scrutinize—the Nike ACG Moc 3.0. After the re-crafted Nike Air Max 90 we featured a while ago, allow us to show you another new version based on an old design. The ACG Moc 3.0 was first released back in 1994. It gets a modern redesign that even those born in the same year the pair was released will appreciate.

Today, the pair is said to be more ideal for outdoor adventures. That is, if you sneakerhead are willing to get it all dirty. The shoes are comfortable and breathable you would probably think you’re not wearing anything. It’s like walking on a cushion, thanks to a Solarsoft material used.

Nike’s Redesign Brings a More Practical Style

The easy slip-on style is also a treat because you know how difficult it is sometimes to tie shoelaces from time to time. That is a fact.

The new Nike ACG Moc 3.0 boasts a neutral and asymmetric look with the stylish shape plus the choice of khaki and black colors. The pair looks like something you can wear from the home to a camp because it’s a more outdoorsy type. It looks tough but still soft.

Looks Tough But is Really a Softie

Take it to a long trail run or a tough hike—the Nike ACG MOC 3.0 can handle it. The pair was introduced only last week but they are now available in the United States and Japan where you can buy the Union-exclusive Cheetah print version from Union Japan and Union LA. Price is around $92 or ¥10,000 JPY.

