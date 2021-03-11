Nike Dunk Low Green Strike dropping soon

We have lost count of how many Nike Dunk Low versions we’ve seen. There are plenty of cool and awesome designs and colorways. Several pairs have become memorable too for their uniqueness.

Whatever your style is, there is sure one design of Nike Dunk Low that can be for you. The last one we mentioned here was the Nike Dunk Low exclusive for EKIN employees. There was also the Nike Dunk Low Veneer, Nike SB Dunk Low Pro “Wheat”, and the Nike SB Dunk Low Street Hawker which was an elaborate canvas of Chinese cuisine.

The newest Nike Dunk Low we’ve spotted is something for the ladies. They say it’s a women’s style Nike but who’s to say the gents can’t wear the Nike Dunk Low Green Strike. It still is a women’s exclusive offer which can be purchased perhaps in celebration of the International Women’s Day.

Nike Dunk Low with Green Swoosh

The Green Strike will remind of you classic Nike Sportswear offerings from the early 2000s. It features a white base with different colors on important areas. The white leather can be found on the collar, quarters, and toeboxes.

The Green Strike is the famous Swoosh on the lateral. The mudguard shows a bright yellow accent. The heel piece and collar flaps are set in what appears to be blue violet. The eyestays are red. The colors may probably remind you of Google but no, this isn’t a Nike-Google collaboration.

Nike Dunk Low Green Strike Design

The tongue tag is black against a white nylon tongue. There’s also some black trimming on the collar lining, shoe laces, and heel pieces. The white midsole is placed on top of a black outsole.





Check the Nike SNKRS app on March 15 if you want to want the Nike Dunk Low Green Strike. It’s only $100 so we’re certain the pair will sell fast. It really is a women’s style but Nike will offer an extended size run.