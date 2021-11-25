Salomon Snow Moc 2 Advanced ready in two colorways

Salomon is fast becoming a popular brand when it comes to outdoor sports. We particularly love it for its runners that are perfect for trail running, hiking, and climbing. Some pairs are also good enough for adventure racing and snowboarding.

In the past, we have featured a few silhouettes and colorways. We remember the Salomon Speedcross 3, XA Pro 3D, and the XT-6 in Racing Red colorway released at once. They were followed by the Salomon Streetcross Trail Runner in three new colorways. The Salomon Raid Wind ADVANCED Sneakers were also announced. Just recently, the COMME des GARCONS x Salomon XA-Alpine and Salomon Cross runners were unveiled.

Salomon Snow Moc 2 Advanced Sneakers

It’s winter season so many of you may finally be looking for a new pair of boots or winter shoes. The new Salomon Snow Moc 2 Advanced silhouette is a pair of slip-ons that offer ease of wearing, comfort, and proper traction.

The silhouette is ready in two color combinations: Lunar Rock/Winetasting and Kangaroo/Tobacco Brown. Each version uses nubuck leather upper. The front has an elastic gusset. The black heel pull tab and padded collar offer comfort for the wearer.







Salomon Snow Moc 2 Advanced Design

The Lunar Rock/Winetasting combines an off-white base with with maroon collar. The brown version comes with a contrasting black collar. Each pair also brings together a lightweight EVA midsole and Contagrip rubber outsole.

The stretch mesh upper mainly keeps the foot warm especially in the winter. The leather insole and soft midsole offer comfort even for all-day wearing.







The Salomon Snow Moc 2 Advanced is priced at $140.00. Both colorways are now available online.