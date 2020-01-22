Tiffany & Co Blue Box Cafe in London open for a limited time

Breakfast at Tiffany’s is something you may want to gift your significant other for Valentine’s Day. Of course, a piece of jewelry from Tiffany’s inside a blue box is already a given because she deserves the best but you may also let her experience a Holly Golightly moment inside a Tiffany’s Blue Box Café.

The first of such café in Europe will open its doors this coming February in Harrods at Knightsbridge. It may have taken a while before Tiffany & Co. has brought the café game to Europe but we’re just glad it will be ready soon.

What’s in a Blue Box Cafe

The Blue Box Café has been serving New Yorkers and tourists for several years now. It has the best location being at the flagship store of the brand in New York City.

Tiffany & Co’s Divisional Vice-President for Global Store Design and Creative Visual Merchandising Richard Moore happily shared, “We are excited to introduce the Tiffany Blue Box Café to Europe – and it seems only fitting to do so at Harrods, one of the world’s most iconic department stores.” The café will also be called the Tiffany Blue Box Café. A real breakfast at Tiffany’s will be offered.

Shop, Dine, and Have Some Tea

Have an afternoon tea or dinner before or after shopping for a new piece of jewelry. While you’re there, check out the Tiffany and Co. blue ping pong set and other products from the Tiffany Men’s Collection.

Just like the Tiffany and Co Men’s Pop-up Shop, the café in Europe will be open for a limited period of time only. That Breakfast At Tiffany’s scene must be done sooner than ever or else you won’t have a chance and you’ll have to fly to New York to do so.









Try making a reservation now so you won’t miss your chance. It’s for your lady so hurry.