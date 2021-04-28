Converse Chuck 70 Hi Tropical Shirt shows off vintage aloha

Converse has also been trying to keep things “green” as much as possible. It wants to help reduce carbon footprint so it’s improving on its design and production process. Earthy-friendly designs of signature silhouettes can be a good start and we’ll understand more of that with this new iteration from the brand.

The Converse Chuck 70 Hi Tropical Shirt is ready for summer. No doubt the tropical print screams summer. We’re not sure how you’ll spend the next season but we’re more than willing to source interesting pairs, designs, and colorways you may love.

New Converse Chuck 70 Hi Iteration

Just last week, we told you about the Converse One Star Mid x The Ben Raemers Foundation collab. This time, another iteration of the famous Chuck 70 Hi is ready. We have seen different versions of the the Chuck 70 Hi. We remember that Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Virgil Abloh Design, Converse Chuck 70 Hi Archive Paint Splatter, and the Converse Chuck 70 Hi DuPont Tyvek ready for the new normal.

The Converse Chuck 70 Hi Tropical Shirt is made from old Hawaiian-print shirts. This means no two pairs are alike just like the New Balance MADE Responsibly 998 we featured yesterday. Every pair shows tropical-themed fabric used across the uppers.

Converse Chuck 70 Hawaiian Print Design

The colors and floral graphics will differ and you may not find a similar design. This again shows sustainability because scrap materials are used. Even the other parts of the shoes are eco-friendly.

The heels and tongues are made with 13% recycled cotton and 36% recycled polyester. The outsoles are made with about 13% recycled manufacturing waste. The laces are 100% recycled.







Each pair of Tropical Shirt Converse Chuck 70 Hi is sold for $95. You can check out Converse’s web store.