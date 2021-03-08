Nike Air Force 1 Experimental USPS Priority Mail Box coming soon

The Nike Air Force 1 is one classic silhouette we have seen in different iterations. We have probably missed several versions but we give focus to designs that capture our attention. We showed you several pairs already but expect more will be added to the roster of Nike Air Force 1.

The latest we featured was the Nike Air Force 1 Low Experimental “Archaeo Brown”. There’s also that Nike Air Force 1 St. Patrick’s Day edition plus the G-Dragon PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Air Force 1 “Para-Noise 2.0”. We have a few favorites too like that Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 and the CLOT x Nike Air Force 1 Black Silk.

Nike Air Force 1 Experimental USPS Priority Mail Box

What we have in our midst is the Nike Air Force 1 Experimental USPS Priority Mail Box. It’s another “experimental” pair of the Nike N.354 Air Force 1. This pair is inspired by USPS.

Those who love to do online shopping knows the all too familiar Priority Mail shipping boxes. If the USPS Priority Mail becomes a shoe, this is it.

All over the shoes are white, red, and blue. Those are the colors of the American Flag which are obviously the same colors used by USPS. This isn’t exactly an ode to USPS by Nike. It’s definitely not because Nike uses mainly UPS.

Nike Air Force 1 USPS Priority Mail Box Design

Nike Air Force 1 Experimental USPS Priority Mail Box featueres a white midsole with a foam shell. The upper is cream. You will see the unclear text ‘Air Force 1’ being repeated all over.

On the heel, you will see that famous shipping label. Instead of the Postal Service, you will see the “Air Force 1” branding. There is also reference to “N.354” and “For Everyday Use” .

The lateral Swoosh appears to be embossed. You will see white laces on top plus a dark berry blue tongue. The insole and the tongue show some access of red.







The Nike Air Force 1 USPS Expiremental Edition may be available for $120 this coming Spring. No information on exact release date yet.