Red Wing, Fragment Design show off limited edition 4679 Moc Toe

Learning about this particular collab excites us because the two brands are each known for their style. Red Wing is an icon when it comes to classic American work boots. As for Fragment Design, the label founded by Japanese musician and designer Hiroshi Fujiwara is known for teaming up with some of the top names in the fashion industry. Fragment has been a regular subject here because of its numerous projects and collaborations.

A couple of months ago, Red Wing Shoes recreated the original Billy Boot. Now the American footwear company with its 100 years of history and experience, is teaming up with Fujiwara. Under the Fragment Design label, a special pair of shoes will be released on December 20, Friday.

Red Wing x Fragment Design get together for fashion

Red Wing is all about heritage while Fragment is all about design. It knows premium quality when it comes to work boots. It’s not just for work actually as the brand is already known for being fashion-forward.

Meanwhile, the Japanese streetwear label has seen a number of collaborations. We remember that Fragment Design and Polaroid custom vintage camera, the Hiroshi Fujiwara x POP BY BY JUN collection, and the Moncler X Hiroshi Fujiwara collection.

Classic Moc Toe Boots Can Be Tough

The Red Wing 4679 Moc Toe will have that Fragment touch. It’s a simple pair of black leather boots that will take you back to 1952 when it was first made.

This hi-cut six-inch boot shows the classic American style originally used by construction workers decades ago. Fujiwara has improved on the iconic boot by adding black stitching and laces for that all-black look. Well, it’s almost all-black but the sole isn’t, giving that contrast in design.

The Red Wing Fragment Design Classic Moc Shoes is guaranteed to last longer. It’s not just another fashion pair of boots. It can be your work shoes or walking shoes if you want. It can last long as any pair of good leather shoes.









You can get a pair for $450. That’s not cheap but we know you want the boots. Check out Red Wing for availability.