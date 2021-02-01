Vans x Frog Skateboards Old Skool and Slip-Ons are coming soon

Vans is known around the world as a popular American brand that makes skateboarding shoes. It has since expanded from just sneakers for skateboarding. We have seen tons of branded apparel to bags to more clothes.

Vans has also collaborated with a number of designers and other brands. In recent years, we showed you the Vans and Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection, and the HAVEN-Vans Vault Sk8-Hi and Era. Other collaborations have been introduced as well: Coutié x Vans Old Skool “Nightmare Society”, Vans x Firmament The ‘Modern Life’ Collection, and the Vans x Zhao Zhao Year of the Rat Collection.

The most recent collabs were the Vans Vault OG Authentic LX Zodiac Pack and the Foo Fighters Vans Sk8-Hi Sneakers. This time, we’re showing you a collection that true-blue skaters will appreciate. Vans has worked with Frog Skateboards, a known brand of skateboarding-related stuff from actual skateboards to clothing items.

Vans x Frog Skateboards Old Skool

The Frog Skateboards team is bringing its signature style to Vans Old Skool and Slip-On. You will see fun and quirky designs on the classic Vans silhouettes. They will probably remind you of kindergarten or kawaii because of the cutesy prints.

The collection of new apparel and footwear includes a simple black hoodie jacker and a colorful polo. The black canvas and suede Frog Skateboards x Vans Old Skool pair comes with those colorful designs of small characters. We see a blue crescent moon, pink heart, a smiling star, blue music note, and a green frog. The pair is mainly black canvas with white stitching.

Vans x Frog Skateboards Slip-On

The Frog Skateboards x Vans Slip-on uses white canvas as base. There’ s a green foxing stripe all over plus a white midsole. The canvas design features colorful embellishments in yellow, pink, green, and blue. We see different elements like a ladybug, star, coffee mug, notes, strawberry, and a gear icon. The pattern is multi-colors that spell fun and quirky.

The same print pattern is used for a short-sleeved woven polo shirt. The black hoodie is water-resistant. You can partner this with both the Slip-On and Old Skool. It’s not thick enough to make you warm but it can sure help fight the cold.







The Frog Skateboards x Vans collection will officially be available this February 18. The items will also be available on the Vans official webstore and select retailers.