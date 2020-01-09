Must-have gadgets for the techie gentlemen

The CES 2020 may be over soon but we know techies like you and me will still have a hangover. There is a slew of great new products and technologies being shown off in Las Vegas right now. It’s hard to keep track of everything so we select only those we are interested in.

Most of them are technologies we believe are innovative and will bring an impact to other aspects of the tech industry. We’ve featured a few important ones this week like the Nissan e-4ORCE twin-motor all-wheel control, Segway S-Pod self-balancing chair, new LG OLED and Nanocell TVs, Dell Alienware Concept UFO, and the Samsung Q950TS QLED 8K TV.

Dlmag is mainly for the gentlemen. The ladies are very much welcome too but this place is all about what the men want. Some choices may be arguable but we generally know what the discerning gents prefer.

And since this week is all about tech, at least, in Las Vegas, allow us to share with you the top four must-have gadgets of men who love tech. There may be more but these items are what most men we know can’t live without apart from their smartphones and laptops.

Apple AirPods

Start the day right by listening to your favorite music. It’s the best way to get you going in the morning. Even after a long night, you can still try to get up by listening to wake-me-up songs. There are plenty of playlists you can find on Spotify.

The best way to listen to music is by using wireless earbuds. You may consider blasting the stereo loud but that will just wake up your neighbor or whoever it is sleeping in the same house with you. Just wear that wireless earphones and dance the sleepiness away with your Apple AirPods.

Microsoft Xbox One X

Hardcore gamers regularly debate on what is the best console. Some will say PC gaming is still the best while others consider the latest Sony Playstation. Fans of the Xbox gaming experience will obviously say the Microsoft Xbox One X.

We say to each his own but the Microsoft Xbox One X lets you play even with older Xbox One games you have. It’s already a 4K console so you are also free to enjoy 4K games and watch Blu-ray movies. High-quality visuals and HDR are other special features that make an impression.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro

If you’re the type who likes to share everything, you may want to consider getting a professional drone camera. Your smartphone or camera isn’t enough. To get those one-of-a-kind looming shots, you need the DJI Mavic 2 Pro.

We shared with you why DJI Mavic is a good choice. With the Mavic 2 Pro model, you can capture 20MP photos or a 4K video from the sky. It’s a pro model alright but it’s such a small device you’ll wonder how it can do magical things. It comes with an 8MP onboard storage but a microSD card slot can add extra memory up to 128GB.

The Mavic 2 Pro boasts safety features that will prevent crashing or hitting whatever stuff on its way. The drone also knows how to keep itself out of a no-fly zone.

BrewArt BeerDroid Brewing System

After a long day at work, playing your favorite games, or taking drone shots, don’t forget your nightcap. We want to suggest you try some of the drinks we featured here but why spend a lot when you can make your own beer at home.

Ah, yes. You can make your own with the BrewArt’s BeerDroid Brewing System. Don’t expect your first brew to be perfect. It takes time to learn and achieve the right taste but we won’t judge.

If you’re also the type who likes having guests over, you’ll be happy to know this one holds up to a max of 2.6 gallons of beer. That’s enough to serve all your friends, right?