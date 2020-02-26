Paravel Carry-on Luggage out in two kinds, several colors

The travel industry has been affected the past couple of months, no thanks to the novel coronavirus. The outbreak is enough to scare millions of people from all over the world. When it comes to travel, we’re all for having the best experiences whether it’s a luxury trip or an affordable backpacking tour.

For those who love to travel by plane, you may have probably mastered the art of packing light. Some just use their backpack while others depend on carry-on luggage. For a worry-free trip, it’s important that you own a dependable luggage that can last a long time.

We’ve actually featured quite a few kinds of luggage here like the SIX Carry-on Bag with push forward feature, the PHOENX Modular Suitcase, Arlo Skye X Dusen Dusen Lemon Yellow Suitcase series, and a Tumi luggage. There are also the more expensive ones from Rimowa—Dior and Rimowa collab, Rimowa Attaché briefcase, Supreme & RIMOWA suitcase, and the RIMOWA Holiday 2019 Collection.

Sustainable, Seamless Luggage for the Jetsetters

The new carry-on luggage from Paravel allows a seamless and light travel every time. It has got the space for all your travel essentials in a vintage-inspired design. Paravel carry-on is also sustainable so you know every product is eco-friendly in a way.

The luggage brand was only introduced in 2016 but it has slowly proven its reliability. It also offers different travel products from cosmetic cases to duffel bags.

New Carry-on Styles for Quick Travels

Two carry-on bags have been introduced recently: the Carry-on Plus and the Aviator Carry-on. Each fits just right in the overhead bin. Just make sure you don’t pack full.

Choose from six color options of the sleek and stylish Aviator Carry-on. The polycarbonate material is flexible and recycled from plastic water bottles. The spinner wheels making controlling the suitcase easier.











The two designs differ slightly in size. The Carry-on is 21.7 x 13.7 x 9-inches while the Carry-on Plus is 22.7 x 14.7 x 9.6-inches. Items are available for $255 and $275, respectively.