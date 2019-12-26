View the Mount Fuji best from these places

If you’re traveling to Japan anytime soon, you should have prepared an itinerary by now. Planning your trip is important. You don’t want to waste time searching for and scheduling each day when you’re already in Japan.

There are popular tourist destinations and must-see places in Japan but perhaps one thing you don’t want to miss is a clear view of Mt. Fuji. Sadly, you won’t always get a nice view of the volcano.

The Mount Fuji is the tallest mountain in Japan at 12,380 feet. It is situated 60 miles outside the city. It is a volcano but its last eruption in 1707 which is some three hundred years ago.

In Japanese culture, it’s already considered a symbol. Sometimes called “Fujisan”, the Mount Fuji is something you don’t want to miss. There are a few places where you can best view the Mount Fuji. Check out the view from the lakes, from a pagoda, or from a train station.

From the Lakes

View the Mount Fuji from the Lake Yamanaka or the Lake Shoji. There are five lakes surrounding Fuji. Lake Yamanaka is the biggest and farthest to the east. Feel free to try the boat tour to go to the middle of the lake where you can view and take the best photo of the mountain.

The Lake Shoji, meanwhile, is the smallest lake. The best photo you can capture is during a sunset when the snow-capped peak looks perfect. You may try the hiking tour or go to the Shojiko Campground for a more beautiful view.

From a Rooftop of a Train Station

It’s not just any other rooftop. In the spirit of remaining on a budget, you can choose to save a lot of money by viewing Mount Fuji from a train station. Visit the rooftop lounge where you view the famous mountain.

The best place is the Fujisan Station. Make sure you have your camera always with you.

From a Pagoda

The best time to visit is during the cherry blossom season in April. Check out the Chureito Pagoda and then see the view of Mount Fuji.

Note the Chureito is the Arakura Sengen Shrine. The view from a Pagoda is one of a kind. You can get used to an unobstructed view from there.