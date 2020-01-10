How to achieve Delta Silver Medallion status fast

For some people, it doesn’t really matter what airline they fly as long as they get from Point A to Point B. Traveling is easier and more affordable these days with all the promo fares and tour deals available.

There are people content with budget airlines while there are those who only want to fly Business or First Class. We can’t blame the latter especially if they can afford to do so. We shared Why You Should Fly Business Class but we know you have other reasons as well.

Budget vs Luxury Travel

For those into budget tourism, we have plenty of travel guides and tips here whether you want to travel to India, Philippines, Singapore, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand, or Japan. We also shared Things to Remember as You Plan Your Euro Trip and some tips for snagging an affordable deal like during Travel Tuesday and the Hopper Price Freeze program. Hopefully, our tips on where to get cheap flights and low fare airlines have been helpful.

But if you’re really only about flying business class, we recommend the fancy British Airways Business Class and Delta Air Lines—specifically Delta’s Business Class. When you go for Delta, you can even get a chance to achieve elite status when you fly Delta’s SkyTeam partner– China Eastern from New York-JFK to either of the two destinations: Sydney or Singapore. The New York to Singapore business class flight costs $2,095 while the other one is more expensive.

More Travel, More Miles

Book any of the flights and you can acquire more Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) and Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs). If you’re into collecting miles and rewards points, know that you can get some 50,000 redeemable Delta SkyMiles, 36,000 MQMs, and 9,500 MQDs when you book the mentioned Sydney flight.

The points are enough to bring you to Silver Medallion status fast. This is good news for the discerning traveler who always wants to get his money’s worth.

When you finally decide to book that trip to Singapore or Sydney, please do not forget to enter your Delta SkyMiles number. Still not sure about traveling to Singapore? Read on our Five Reasons To Travel To Singapore, Best Hawker Centers in Singapore, 10 dishes you have to try in Singapore, and Things To Do at Changi Airport Terminal 4. Going to Sydney? See why you should check out the five must-visit Australian cities.